MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s West battlegroup destroyed the Starlink station and 34 control points for Ukrainian Armed Forces drones, head of the group's press center Ivan Bigma reported.

"34 UAV control points and the Starlink satellite communications station were destroyed," Bigma said.

Also, according to him, over the past 24 hours the enemy lost 15 mortar crews and 3 robotic platforms.

"One Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman surrendered," Bigma added.