AK-12K based on feedback from special operation zone — Kalashnikov

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, May 14. /TASS/. A modified, shortened version of the Kalashnikov AK-12K assault rifle has been developed, incorporating feedback from troops operating in the special military zone, Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov announced during an event at the company's rifle complex in Patriot Park near Moscow.

"The compact assault rifle is a direct result of user feedback," Lushnikov explained. "In assault operations, a full-size rifle is less practical. The effective firing range needed in such missions is shorter, and portability and ease of handling are more critical."

Sergey Urzhumtsev, the chief designer of small arms at the concern, emphasized that operational experience from the special operation has shown that for certain units, including assault troops, rifle dimensions are a key factor.

"Feedback from the troops led us to conclude that a one-size-fits-all approach does not fully meet the demands for modern small arms. While the standard rifle suits all-arms units, assault units require a slightly different model. Therefore, we developed a modified version of the AK-12," Urzhumtsev said.

He added that the design process took into account input from Airborne Troops, and that this new model is primarily intended for their use. The latest AK-12K, chambered for the 5.45 mm cartridge, features improved technical, ergonomic, and operational characteristics, aligning with the requirements of contemporary combat scenarios. This compact rifle is designed to effectively neutralize enemy personnel while offering enhanced ease of use in the field.