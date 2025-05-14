RPL-20, RPL-7 belt-fed hand-held machine guns demonstrated for first time in Russia

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, May 14. /TASS/. The new RPL-20 and RPL-7 belt-fed firearms were unveiled for the first time in Russia during a showcase at the Kalashnikov Concern's shooting complex in Patriot Park near Moscow, according to a TASS correspondent.

"Our goal is to expand our line of products to meet the specific needs of our customers. We are committed to providing the best solutions for combat situations," stated Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alan Lushnikov. "The 5.45 caliber platform encompasses a full range of configurations, including machine guns, to ensure versatility and effectiveness."

The RPL-7 is a machine gun chambered for the 7.62 mm cartridge of the 1943 model, primarily designed for engaging enemy personnel. Conversely, the new 5.45 mm RPL-20 belt-fed hand-held machine gun is intended to provide fire support for assault units, enhancing their operational capabilities.