Focus on Africa and the Middle East: what weapons Russia offers in Egypt

Light multipurpose guided missile Izdeliye 305E, Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter, Orlan-30 and Orlan-10E UAVs.

The Egypt International Airshow 2024 is being held at the airport of El Alamein, on the Mediterranean Sea, 270 kilometers from the country's capital. The event is being held for the first time. According to the Egyptian State Information Service, the airshow has brought together representatives of more than 100 countries and over 300 aerospace companies. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited the show on the first day.

"Rosoboronexport accepted the invitation of the Egyptian side to participate in the Egypt International Airshow with great gratitude," the state agency for arms exports quotes its CEO Alexander Mikheev as saying. "Our presence here will help strengthen military-technical cooperation between Russia and Egypt, as well as further develop relations with the countries of Africa and the Middle East, whose aggregate share in the company's order books is more than 50%. I am certain that the show has a great future. We are ready to become its permanent participant."

Russia’s exhibits are on display at the stands of a common exposition of Rosoboronexport and Rostec's affiliates: United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), United Engine Corporation (UEC), and National Aviation Servicing Company, which is engaged in the comprehensive maintenance of military aircraft. There is a variety of multi-tier air defense equipment: Viking and Tor-M2E anti-aircraft missile systems and Pantsir-S1M missile and gun system armed with the latest small-size short-range interceptor missile TKB-1055. Russian air defense systems have demonstrated their effectiveness in the special military operation, intercepting a wide range of air targets, from enemy airplanes and helicopters to small drones, missiles and glide bombs.

Among other items on display are the man-portable anti-aircraft missile system Verba. Its missile’s homing head operates in three ranges at once: ultraviolet, near- and mid-infrared. This feature enables the Verba to shoot down even "cold" targets - cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Russian missile is capable of bypassing enemy jamming.