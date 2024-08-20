Russian delegation led by Navy chief to hold talks in India

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s delegation led by Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev will hold talks in India, discussing the prospects for naval cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s official delegation, headed by Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, has arrived in the Republic of India. <...> The parties are expected to hold talks, discussing the current situation and the prospects for the development of Russian-Indian naval cooperation," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry pointed out that the parties would also touch upon a number of issues related to the exchange of visits by ships and military delegations, naval drills and cooperation in the field of military education.