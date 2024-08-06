Russian Pacific Fleet ships make business call at India’s Cochin port in Arabian Sea

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s naval group comprising the Guards missile cruiser Varyag and the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov made a business call at the Indian port of Cochin on the Arabian Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

During the anchorage at the Indian port, the Russian naval ships will replenish supplies while the crews will go on a sightseeing tour of the city and participate in sports events together with Indian sailors, it specified.

The Russian naval ships have made a business call at the port of Cochin in India in their long-distance deployment. Several days earlier, the Pacific Fleet’s naval group left the port of Salalah in Oman, the press office reported.

The Pacific Fleet’s naval group embarked on its long-distance deployment on January 22 this year. Over this period, the combat ships have held dozens of combat training exercises and drills to organize ship everyday activities at sea. The Russian naval ships have made business calls at the ports of India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Qatar and Eritrea, it said.