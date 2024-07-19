Nineteen drones destroyed at night — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Russian air defense systems destroyed nineteen drones at night, the Ministry of Defense said.
"During the past night, air defense systems on duty destroyed eleven unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Kursk and three [drones over the territory of] Belgorod Regions, as well as five drones over the territory of the Republic of Crimea and the Black Sea during an attempt of the Kiev regime to commit a terrorist attack using drones against facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.