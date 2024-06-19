Northern fleet nuclear submarines fire cruise missiles in Barents Sea

KRONSHTADT, July 19. /TASS/. Nuclear submarines of the Northern fleet fired cruise missiles at a sea target in the Barents Sea, the fleet said.

"The Severodvinsk nuclear submarine of project 885 and the Oryol of project 949A conducted live missile fire at a sea target in the Barents Sea. Missile fire was held in compliance with the combat training plan of the Northern fleet for the winter training period," it said.

The target imitated a group of hostile landing ships. The submarines fired Kalibr and Granit missiles to a distance of close to 170 kilometers. Objective controls confirmed successful combat exercise. The missiles confirmed the characteristics and high reliability.

The exercise area was sealed off for civilian navigation and air flights by warships of the Kola flotilla, it said.