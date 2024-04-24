13 violations by US-led international coalition’s aircraft recorded in Syria

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria has recorded 13 violations of Syria’s airspace by the aircraft of the US-led international coalition over the past 24 hours, Major General Yury Popov, the center’s deputy chief, said.

"In the Al-Tanf area, 13 violations by the coalition’s three pairs of F-15 fighter jets, two pairs of F/A-18 Hornet naval strike fighters, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft and an MQ-1C multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle were recorded over the past 24 hours," he said.

According to Popov, nine violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, which are related to flights by the international coalition’s drones not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded over the past 24 hours.