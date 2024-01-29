China permanently deploys four warships around Taiwan — newspaper

TOKYO, January 29. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities have permanently deployed four warships around the island of Taiwan, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the paper, Beijing's goal is to put pressure on the Taipei administration in peacetime and prevent US ships from approaching the island in case a conflict breaks out in the region.

In addition, according to the newspaper’s information, another Chinese ship is constantly deployed northwest of the disputed islands of Senkaku (Diaoyudao) in the East China Sea, which Japan regards as its own territorial waters.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.