"In the Donetsk area, the battlegroup South repulsed an enemy attack and defeated the Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka and Maryinka of the Donetsk People's Republic. The losses of the enemy in this area amounted to 185 servicemen," the statement said.

The Ukrainian forces also lost three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a US M777 artillery system, a D-20 howitzer, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems and a Bukovel electronic warfare station, the ministry added.