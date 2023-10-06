Russian Black Sea Fleet’s aviation destroys two Ukrainian watercraft, 13 saboteurs

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed two Ukrainian army watercraft and 13 saboteurs upon their attempt to land on the Crimean coast, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On October 4, the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed two watercraft and 13 saboteurs of the Ukrainian army in the Black Sea as they attempted to land on the Crimean coast," the ministry said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry reported on October 6 that a helicopter of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation detected and destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne drone heading to Crimea.

At about 10:45 a.m. Moscow time on October 6, the Black Sea Fleet’s forces thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by a seaborne drone against facilities on Russian soil, the ministry said.

"During a patrol, a Ka-29 helicopter of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation spotted and destroyed in the northwestern part of the Black Sea a seaborne drone of the Ukrainian military heading towards the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.