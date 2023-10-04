Taiwan registers approach of 29 Chinese PLA aircraft, five vessels in past day

HONG KONG, October 4. /TASS/. Taiwan’s Armed Forces registered the approach of 29 aircraft and five vessels of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near the island in the past 24 hours, according to a statement published on the website of the island’s defense agency.

As many as 16 PLA aircraft "crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and flew into the island’s air defense identification zone in the northern and southwestern parts of it," the statement reads. The latest mission involved BZK-005 and GJ-2 drones, four Su-30, six J-10 and two J-16 fighters, as well as a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft and a Y-9 multipurpose plane.

According to the document, Taiwanese aircraft and warships were dispatched to warn away the Chinese warplanes, while ground-based missile defense systems were deployed to monitor them.

On September 18, Taiwan’s Armed Forces detected 103 PLA aircraft, or a record number since at least August 2022, near the island in a 24-hour span. The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said in an annual report earlier that PLA planes and People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels have been crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entering the island’s air defense identification zone near the island much more frequently since early August 2022, when the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited Taipei.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.