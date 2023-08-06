Russian Armed Forces foil Kiev's drone attack on Moscow Region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have foiled Kiev's attempt to attack facilities in the Moscow Region with a drone; the drone was destroyed by air defense systems in the Podolsk district, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

"Today at 11:27 a.m. an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with a drone on facilities in the Moscow Region was foiled," the ministry said. "There are no casualties and destruction as a result of the thwarted terrorist attack," the ministry said.