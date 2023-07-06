Russian planes in Syria targeted by fire guidance systems of US drones — official

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Electronic fire guidance systems of US unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Syria emit signals that target Russian warplanes and automatically trigger their defensive aide suites (DAS), the deputy head of the Russian reconciliation center said on Thursday.

"Of particular concern are reports received from pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who registered cases US UAVs using their electronic fire guidance systems on Russian warplanes, automatically triggering their on-board defensive aide suites," said Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria.

Gurinov added that Russia continues to register ongoing violation of deconfliction protocols, committed by drones of the US-led international coalition in Syria.

"Nine violations were registered over the past 24 hours. All of them occurred in the area in northern Syria, closed for all air traffic amid the joint Russian-Syrian military exercise," he said.

The first stage of the joint exercises of the Russian and Syrian air forces began on Thursday. According to the Russian defense ministry, the exercises will continue until mid-July.