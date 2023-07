MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The targeting systems of US drones in Syria are affecting Russian aircraft, which can activate their onboard defense systems, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"Evidence of the impact of US drones’ targeting systems that activates Russian aircraft’s onboard defense systems, which was recorded by Russian pilots during drills, causes particular concern," he pointed out.