Beijing resolutely opposes any official US-Taiwan interactions — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, June 29. /TASS/. Beijing is resolutely opposed to any official interactions between Washington and Taipei, including between officials from the executive, legislative or judicial branches of government, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Thursday.

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of it. China is resolutely against any form of official exchanges between the US and the Taiwanese administration. All US government authorities, including the agencies of the executive, legislative and judicial branches, should conduct the foreign policy that the US government has endorsed and is obligated to carry out," she said in response to a request by a TASS correspondent to comment on a visit by a US House of Representatives delegation to Taiwan.

The diplomat urged the US authorities to observe the One China principle and refrain from sending "false signals" to the forces supporting Taiwan’s independence.

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s foreign policy agency reported that one of the largest delegations from the US House of Representatives in recent years had arrived on the island. It consisted of nine House members, seven of whom sit on the Armed Services Committee, including Committee Minority Leader Adam Smith. On Wednesday, the delegation was received by Taiwan's regional leader, Tsai Ing-wen. The visit concluded on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said that the visit by the House delegation to Taiwan was not indicative of any changes in Washington’s policy with regard to the island. He noted that, "this is no reason to incite tensions or to change the status quo."

The US severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established them with China. While recognizing the One China policy, Washington continues to maintain contacts with the island and supply it with weapons. Currently, undelivered supplies of US arms to the island amount to about $19 bln.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.