Government had no relation to PMC Wagner’s business in Africa — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Operations of PMC Wagner in Africa is a private business and the Russian government was unrelated to it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The company had an independent business there. The state had no relation to that business," Peskov said, answering the question whether Russia can provide the group with financial or any other support amid US sanctions.

The US Department of Treasury introduced earlier sanctions against Russian national Andrey Ivanov and four legal entities alleged to be related to PMC Wagner founder Evgeny Prigozhin.