Work on Krasnoyarsk nuclear sub continues after sea trials — Sevmash CEO

KRONSTADT, June 21. /TASS/. Work on the Project 885M (Yasen-M) Krasnoyarsk nuclear-powered submarine continues after sea trials and proceeds according to the schedule, Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko said.

"We floated out the Krasnoyarsk in the summer of 2023. We carried out outfitting and sea trials and continue to work with this submarine," he told TASS in an interview in the run-up to the 2023 International Navy Salon in Kronstadt.

The submarine will be handed over to the Russian Navy after the full cycle of tests is completed, the official continued.

"The work proceeds in accordance with the agreed timeframe," the Sevmash CEO added.

Earlier, Budnichenko said that Yasen-M nuclear subs, including the Arkhangelsk and the Ulyanovsk, are on the stocks.

"The work is being done according to the schedule. After the work on the slipway is over, the subs will be floated out to undergo the next stages of construction and trials," the official added.

A source close to the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS earlier that the Krasnoyarsk had returned to the shipyard to fix minor problems identified during the sea trials.

The Krasnoyarsk is the Project 885M (Yasen-M) second serial-produced and third-built submarine. The sub was laid down in 2014 and floated out on July 30, 2021. As a TASS source reported, the submarine deployed to the White Sea on June 26, 2022 to begin the shipbuilders’ sea trials.

Project 885M submarines were designed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau. The Project 885M lead submarine Kazan was handed over to the Russian Navy on May 7, 2021. Project 885/885M multi-purpose nuclear-powered subs carry Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missile as their basic strike weapons.

Currently, six Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard. The submarines Severodvinsk (Project 885), Kazan and Novosibirsk (Project 885M) are operational in the Russian Navy. According to the TASS data, beginning with the nuclear-powered submarine Perm, the sixth in the series, the subs of this Project will be the carriers of state-of-the-art Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.

