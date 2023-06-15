IAEA director-general inspects cooling pond at ZNPP

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, June 15. /TASS/. The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has assessed the water level in the cooling pond at the Zaporozhye NPP, a TASS correspondent reports.

The ZNPP’s cooling pond is connected by a canal to the Kakhovka water reservoir. According to the authorities, the water level in the reservoir has dropped to 12 meters. In the cooling pond, the water level is 16.64 meters, which is normal.

Per the TASS correspondent, Grossi inspected the cooling pond and the slide locks, which prevent water from escaping into the shallowing Kakhovka Reservoir. ZNPP officials showed him the pumping station, in particular one of the outer walls, which bears traces of shrapnel from Ukrainian shells.

"The traces unmistakably point to where the strikes came from - from the territory controlled by Ukraine," said Renat Karchaa, an adviser to Rosenergoatom's CEO.

Grossi arrived at the Zaporozhye NPP on Thursday. Earlier, Karchaa told TASS that the IAEA’s chief would be briefed in detail about the plant, including about the condition of its water supply infrastructure.