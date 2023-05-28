Ukraine’s territorial defense, foreign legion munitions depots hit by Russian forces

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Munitions depots of Ukrainian territorial defense units and the foreign legion were hit by Russian forces in the Chernigov and Kharkov regions in the course of the special military operation during the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Munitions depots of the 119th territorial defense brigade and the so-called foreign legion were hit near the settlements of Zalizny Most in the Chernigov Region and Zhovtnevoye in the Kharkov Region," he said.