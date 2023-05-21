Russian forces wipe out up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen in Artyomovsk area — top brass

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 100 servicemen and foreign mercenaries over a day in the Artyomovsk area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, five pickup trucks, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit were destroyed over the day," he said.

According to the top brass, an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station was also destroyed near the village of Kalinina in the Donetsk People's Republic.