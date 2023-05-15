Over 90,000 people left without power by Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

DONETSK, May 15. /TASS/. Several high-voltage substations in Donetsk have been de-energized by Ukrainian shelling, leaving over 90,000 people without power, the DPR Ministry of Coal and Energy reported Monday.

"Several high-voltage city substations have been de-energized by another shelling of Donetsk at 14:47 Moscow time. A total of 669 city transformers and 92,200 household subscribers in Kievsky, Voroshilovsky, Kuybyshevsky and Leninsky districts of the LPR capital have been left without power," the Ministry said.

The specialists are already working on repairs, the Ministry said, adding that power is expected to be restored shortly.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes, Donetsk has been shelled 25 times since midnight.