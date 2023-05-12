Belarusian military says trucker attacked group of soldiers with explosive device

MINSK, May 12. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry on Friday said there had been an attempted attack on a group of soldiers with an explosive device last night.

"On the M-5 road (connecting Minsk and Gomel - TASS) the driver of a heavy vehicle attempted to attack a group of military servicemen participating in measures to reinforce the state border with a makeshift explosive device made of pyrotechnic materials. None of the servicemen were injured," the Defense Ministry said.

After the attack, the driver tried to escape. His vehicle was blocked and the 51-year-old driver detained and handed over to the police.

The Defense Ministry said that the attacker’s actions bore traces of extremism.