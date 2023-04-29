One ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh in past day – Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. One ceasefire violation has been recorded in the Askeran areas of Nagorno-Karabakh; there were no casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday in a bulletin on the Russian peacekeeping group’s activities in the conflict area.

"A ceasefire violation has been recorded in the Askeran districts. There were no casualties," the statement said. "The command of the Russian peacekeeping group alongside the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are looking into the incident."

The Russian Defense Ministry added that it maintained continuous interaction with the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to ensure security of Russian peacekeepers and to avoid any potential incidents.