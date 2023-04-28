West systematically undermines relations of alliance within CSTO — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Western countries have been systematically undermining allied relations within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin has said.

"The CSTO today plays a key role in maintaining regional stability. The development guideline of our organization is largely determined by the complicated situation in the world: the range of threats and dangers on a global scale in the Eurasian region has not decreased," Pankin said at a special event marking the 20th anniversary of the organization's Joint Headquarters on Friday. "A real sanction and information war against Russia has been unleashed. A similar course is pursued by the enemies against brotherly Belarus, too. The Western countries are working systematically to undermine our allied relations."

"I am certain that in the face of growing challenges, the long-standing unity and commitment to common goals: stronger peace, international and regional stability, and the protection of independence and sovereignty of our countries should only grow stronger," Pankin stressed.