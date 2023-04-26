Russian Varshavyanka-class sub practices deep dives in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, April 26. /TASS/. The crew of the diesel-electric submarine Ufa carrying Kalibr cruise missiles practiced deep dives during the Baltic Fleet’s drills in a combat training area, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"As part of the drills, the submarine crew accomplished the assigned objectives of submerging to various depths," the press office said in a statement.

During the sub’s submergence, its crew inspected the operation of all of its systems and mechanisms, practiced the algorithms of vessel control at various depths and various methods of surfacing, the press office said.

"After the submerged part of the exercise was over, the Ufa crew continued its operations in its surfaced position in accordance with the Fleet’s combat training plan," it specified.

Small anti-submarine warfare ships, rescue and tug vessels of the Baltiysk naval base provided support for the submarine’s drills, the press office reported.

The Ufa is a Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class diesel-electric submarine designed to fight enemy submarines and warships, defend naval bases, coastal and sea lanes and carry out reconnaissance and patrol missions in adversary waters.

Project 636.3 submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) belong to the third generation of large diesel-electric subs and are among the world's quietest submarine cruisers. They are capable of developing a maximum surface speed of 20 knots and can submerge to 300 meters and their sea endurance is 45 days. These subs have a crew of 52, displace about 4,000 tons in their submerged position and carry Kalibr-PL cruise missiles.