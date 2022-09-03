US poised to relocate bio programs from Ukraine to other post-Soviet states – top brass

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Pentagon has plans to transfer programs of biological research from Ukraine to post-Soviet republics, Eastern European and Baltic states at the shortest possible time to move close to Russian borders, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"The Pentagon is poised to shortly relocate the programs unfinished in Ukraine to other post-Soviet states, as well as to Eastern European states, such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic states. The enlargement of the network of bio laboratories, which may be used to develop and store components of biological weapons, poses a threat to the military security of the Russian Federation. Unlike nuclear weapons that the United States deploys to NATO allies’ territories, this policy of the alliance in the biological field makes it possible for it to get close our borders uncontrollably," he said.