MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are using French-made EMP F2 anti-tank mines in violation of the Geneva convention, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, reported on Tuesday.

A strike the Russian armed forces delivered on Ukraine’s 72nd mechanized infantry brigade near Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic left over 50 nationalists killed and six pieces of military equipment destroyed, he said. Ukrainian troops have retreated as a result.

"On August 14, Russian troops found more than 50 French-made EMP F2 anti-tank mines at positions abandoned by units of Ukraine’s 72nd mechanized infantry brigade south of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," Konashenkov said. The use of these mines which he said it was impossible to remove or neutralize was in violation of Protocol II on prohibitions or restrictions on the use of mines, booby traps and other devices, pursuant to the Geneva convention, adopted on October 10, 1980.