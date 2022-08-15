Special operation in Ukraine boosts interest in Russian weapons — defense official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Foreign customers show increased interest in Russian drones, air defense systems and precision missiles amid Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the Army 2022 military-technical forum on Monday.

"The special military operation has undoubtedly increased the interest of foreign customers in some types of military items used by the Russian armed forces. In particular, this refers to UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] and air defense systems, precision missiles and mine-clearance equipment," the defense cooperation chief said.

Foreign customers show the greatest interest in Russian S-300 and S-400 medium-to-long range air defense systems, Igla-S shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile launchers, Pantsyr-S1, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2E surface-to-air missile complexes, he specified.

Meanwhile, the demand of Russia’s partners in the CIS space has not undergone any substantial changes: they traditionally show enhanced interest in various air defense systems, anti-armor weapons, munitions of various calibers, spare parts and components for aircraft and armor, he said.

"Nevertheless, lately CIS countries have displayed increased interest in unmanned aerial vehicles of various designation and counter-drone systems, electronic warfare and radio-technical reconnaissance complexes," he said.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by the Russian Defense Ministry runs at the Patriot Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 15-21.