Over 330 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes delivered to Ukraine, DPR in past day

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. More than 330 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Ukraine during the past day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Four humanitarian operations were conducted during the past day in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kherson region. A total of 331 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 37,427.1 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,226 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that five humanitarian operations were conducted on June 28 in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Kharkov regions. As many as 343.3 tonnes of articles of daily necessity and food were handed over to people.