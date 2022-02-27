LPR troops advance four more km into enemy defense - Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Troops of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have successfully advanced four more kilometers into the enemy’s defense, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Knashenkov said on Sunday.

"Troops of the Lugansk People’s Republic backed by supporting fire of the Russian armed forces have advance to a distance of four more kilometers into the enemy defense. Troops of the Donetsk People’s Republic have overcome the resistance of nationalist units and advanced six more kilometers. The settlements of Nizhneye, Granitnoye, and Gnutivo have been liberated," he said.

According to Konashenkov, Russia’s forces have hit 1,607 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities since the beginning of the special military operation on February 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.