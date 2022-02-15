Belarus, Russia ready to ensure Union State security — Belarusian Defense Minister

MINSK, February 15. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia do no threaten anyone at the Union Resolve 2022 joint military exercise, but demonstrate their readiness to ensure the security of the Union State, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told journalists Tuesday.

"We do not threaten anyone, we do not see any state as an enemy," the Minister said, according to the Ministry press office.

According to Khrenin, the progress of the exercise indicates that "our [Belarusian and Russian - TASS] control systems combine very accurately."

"We see a high level of training and a strong moral spirit. We are ready to ensure the security of our Union State," the Minister said.

He noted that the exercises goals are: "prevention and deflection of a foreign aggression during a defensive operation; countering terror threats and challenges; ensuring the security of the Union State."

The official noted that the first stage of inspection of the Union State response forces included inspection of logistics, military infrastructure on admission and accommodation of forces and deployment of materiel.

"This exam was passed," Khrenin noted.

According to the plan, the Union Resolve 2022 military exercise will end on February 20.