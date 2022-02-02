NATO, US reaffirm commitment to ‘Open Door Policy’ — El Pais

MADRID, February 2. /TASS/. The US and NATO reaffirm its commitment to the Open Door Policy, according to the documents, published by Spain’s El Pais Wednesday. The documents - the US and NATO written response to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees - contain statements that have already been voiced by Western officials or Western media in one way or another.

"We reaffirm our commitment to NATO’s Open Door Policy under Article 10 of the Washington Treaty," the NATO response reads.

A similar position is expressed in the response of the US, who "continues to firmly support NATO’s Open Door Policy."

During the Tuesday press conference in the wake of his meeting with President of Hungary Viktor Orban, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow continues to analyze the responses to its security proposals," adding that "it is clear already, […] that our principal concerns were ignored." The President noted that, back in the day, Russia was "simply deceived" by promises "not to expand the NATO infrastructure eastward for even one inch," and that the "open door policy" that the alliance adheres to is not legally cemented anywhere.

On December 17 last year, Russian Foreign Ministry published Russia’s draft agreements on guarantees of security for Washington and NATO. The two documents imply rejection of NATO expansion eastward, including by rejecting Ukraine’s admission to the alliance, and restriction of deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.