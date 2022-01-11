Militaries of Russia, India, Egypt and Pakistan to hold series of drills this fall

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 11. /TASS/. A series of exercises with the participation of Russian servicemen and their colleagues from India, Egypt and Pakistan will be held this fall, the press service of the Southern Military District told reporters on Tuesday.

"A joint cross-branch Russian-Indian exercise, Indra-2022, is planned to be held on the territory of the Southern Military District. Units of ground forces of Russia and India will practice common training objectives at the Prudboi training ground in the Volgograd Region [in southern Russia]. The naval component of the exercise will take place in the Black Sea," the press service said.

"In October, units of the Southern Military District will depart to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for a joint Russian-Pakistani exercise, Friendship-2022," it said. "Air Defense specialists of the Southern Military District are preparing to hold a joint Russian-Egyptian exercise, Arrow of Friendship on the territory of the Arab Republic of Egypt."

Also this year, Egyptian sailors and Black Sea fleet warships are to participate in joint maneuvers in the Black Sea, while Russian-Kazakh exercises will be held in the Caspian Sea.

In August 2022, servicemen of the Southern Military District will depart to Algeria to participate in a joint tactical exercise, while Russian Black Sea fleet sailors will practice jointly with their Algerian counterparts in the Mediterranean Sea.