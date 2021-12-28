Russian shipyard wraps up 1st stage of trials of improved Lada-class diesel-electric sub

ST. PETERSBURG, December 28. /TASS/. The Admiralty Shipyard has wrapped up the first stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials of the improved Project 677 Lada-class diesel-electric submarine Kronshtadt, the Shipyard’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Admiralty Shipyard has concluded the first stage of the shipbuilders’ sea trials of the Project 677 submarine Kronshtadt," the press office said in a statement.

During the first stage of the trials, the submarine’s speed and maneuvering tests were carried out. The Shipyard’s specialists and the sub’s crew also performed the vessel’s re-ballasting and heeling tests, checked its sonar system, navigation and communications equipment and tested its lifting and mast-hoisting devices, the statement says.

The Admiralty Shipyard is building the conventional submarine Kronshtadt under the adjusted design based on the results of the operational evaluation of the Project’s lead vessel. The submarines of this Project are furnished with the modified control system for onboard facilities, the electric propulsion system and the navigation equipment, the press office specified.

Project 677 Lada-class submarines belong to the fourth generation of diesel-electric underwater cruisers. Western military experts have dubbed these submarines ‘black holes’ for their unique quietness and stealth. They can dive to a depth of 250 meters, develop an underwater speed of 21 knots and their sea endurance is 45 days.

The submarines of this class are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles and six 533mm torpedo tubes with various torpedoes, missiles and mines. All the submarines of this Project are being built by the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation).

Project 677 submarines are the most advanced domestic conventional subs both from the standpoint of their combat efficiency and their performance characteristics.