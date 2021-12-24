Shipment of Russian anti-tank missiles arrive in Serbia — report

BELGRADE, December 24. /TASS/. A shipment of Kornet anti-tank missile systems arrived from Russia to Serbia, Politika newspaper reported on Friday.

The missiles were delivered to the Belgrade military airfield Batainitsa on Thursday by an Il-76 military transport aircraft, the report said. The Russian missiles, some of the most advanced weapons of this type, will significantly strengthen the Serbian armed forces, the newspaper said.

On December 2, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, during talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, said the country took delivery of some Kornet missiles.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that deliveries of the missiles from Russia to Serbia would significantly strengthen the combat capability of its ground forces.

Earlier, Russia handed over to Serbia 30 T-72MS tanks and 30 BRDM-2MS armored personnel carriers. From 2018 to February 2020, Russia donated four Mi-35M helicopters, six MiG-29 fighters, 10 BRDM-2 amphibious armored scout cars, three Mi-17V-5 transport helicopters, and Pantsir-S1 air-defense missile-gun systems to Serbia as military-technical assistance.