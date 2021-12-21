Putin to join induction of Knyaz Oleg, Novosibirsk nuclear submarines via video linkup

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the induction of the Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk nuclear missile submarines into the Russian Navy via video linkup on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Several important events are going to occur today. In particular, Putin will chair the expanded board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry at the National Defense Management Center in downtown Moscow. He will visit an exhibition dedicated to the meeting. The president will deliver quite a long address, followed by an address by Defense Minister [Sergey] Shoigu," Peskov specified.

"In addition, a brief induction ceremony of the Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk missile submarines becoming part of the Russian Navy will be held via video linkup during his visit to the exhibition," the spokesman added.