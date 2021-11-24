Israeli fighter jets launch missile strike on Syria from Lebanon -Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Six F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force have delivered a guided missile strike from Lebanon’s airspace against targets in the Syrian region of Homs, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

A Syrian soldier was wounded in the Israeli strike, he added.

"On November 24, between 02:28 and 02:38, six F-16 tactical fighter jets of Israel’s Air Force launched a strike with twelve guided missiles from Lebanese airspace against targets in Syria’s Homs Province," Kulit said.

According to him, the on-duty air defense force of the Syrian Armed Forces destroyed ten missiles using the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S systems.

"As a result of the Israeli airstrike, minor material damage was caused and one Syrian serviceman was wounded," he added.

In Idlib province, two Syrian soldiers were wounded in sniper fire opened by terrorists from Fatirah against government forces’ positions outside Mallajah and also in artillery fire opened from Majdalaiya, Kulit said.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to stop armed provocations and to embark on the path of peaceful settlement in the areas under their control," he said.