US’ Milley, Russia’s Gerasimov discuss security issues of concern — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Russian General Staff head Valery Gerasimov discussed a number of concerning security issues during their phone call Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in its statement.

"The military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern. The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction. In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private," the statement reads.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry announced that the two generals discussed ongoing issues of international security.

On Monday, Milley had a phone call with Ukrainian Armed Force Commander Valery Zaluzhny, discussing the security situation in the Eastern Europe. Milley and Zaluzhny reportedly "exchange opinions and assessments of the changing situation in security in the Eastern Europe." On November 19, they also discussed this topic, as well as Russia’s actions in the region.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Western media reports regarding "Russia’s plans of invasion in Ukraine" were "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions. He underscored that relocation of Russian forces across the Russian territory should not cause concerns in anyone, because Russia is not a threat to anyone.