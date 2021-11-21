Russian senior security official notes wide use of drones to protect borers

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Supplies of unmanned aerial vehicles for the protection of Russian borders are being increased, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Grebenkin said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"Advanced radar stations, thermal vision and optical systems and high technology alarming systems are widely used to protect land and maritime borders. Supplies and uses of drones are increasing. New coastal guard ships and boats are being built," he said.

He also noted that advanced digital technologies are used as well. According to Grebenkin, an automated system has been deployed to collect, analyze and exchange information about the situation in the Arctic region.

He said that 38 border infrastructure facilities have been built and 28 checkpoints have been overhauled in the past three years and it is planned to modernize more than a third of the 313 operating checkpoints by 2024.

"The dynamically developing situation at the country’s borders gives no grounds to be satisfied with what has been achieved and requires further effective measures to strengthen the borders in order to ensure national security," he stressed.