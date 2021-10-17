Egypt, Russia to hold Defenders of Friendship 2021 tactical exercise

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A joint Russian-Egyptian tactical exercise, headlined Defenders of Friendship 2021, will be held in Egypt on October 17-29, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt will hold joint Russian-Egyptian tactical exercise, Defenders of Friendship 2021, involving practical airdropping of personnel and equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

About 100 servicemen of Russia’s Novorossiisk-based Guards Mountain Air Assault Unit, six BMD-2 infantry fighting vehicles and four Il-76MD military transport planes will take part in the exercise. Egypt will send over 400 paratroopers, several Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport planes and Boeing CH-47 Chinook twin-engined heavy-lift helicopters.