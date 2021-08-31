CIS integrated air defenses to get cutting-edge communications equipment

ASTRAKHAN, August 31. /TASS/. The plan for developing the CIS integrated air defenses envisages upgrading and delivering advanced communications systems to the armed forces of the member states, Deputy Chairman of the Air Defense Coordination Committee under the CIS Defense Ministers’ Council Colonel-General Yuri Grekhov said on Tuesday.

"Lately, much attention has been paid to the issues of modernizing and outfitting military facilities of the armed forces of the CIS member states with advanced communications and automated systems," the general said, following the results of a meeting of the Air Defense Coordination Committee.

Spare parts and components are annually supplied for air defense equipment as part of military-technical cooperation and this hardware is also repaired and upgraded, he added.

The CIS integrated air defense system of forces and capabilities currently comprises 19 aviation units, 38 anti-aircraft missile formations, 15 radio-technical units, nine air defense brigades and three electronic warfare units. The national commands exercise command and control of these forces and capabilities while the chairman of the Air Defense Coordination Committee coordinates joint activities.