Russia’s Mi-28NM combat helicopter to get new powerful munitions

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. The latest S-13B rocket can be included in the standard armament of Sukhoi combat aircraft and the Mi-28NM ‘Night Hunter’ attack helicopter, Executive Director of the Tecmash Research and Production Company (part of the Technodinamika Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Kochkin told TASS at the Army-2021 forum on Friday.

"The use of rockets on various types of carriers (aircraft and helicopters) requires their acceptance: a set of special flight trials on each aircraft. By now, the NAR S-13 rocket system has been accepted for operation on Su-24M, Su-25, Su-35, Su-30MK2, Yak-130 and MiG-29BM aircraft and the Mi-28N helicopter," he said.

The new munition combines the capabilities of several rockets from the 122mm S-13 airborne rocket armament, Kochkin said.

As compared to the S-13T and S-13OF munitions, the S-13B airborne rocket features a three-position activation unit switched on before a flight assignment to trigger an instant and two, slightly and greatly, decelerated detonations of a warhead, he explained.

"If the switch is turned on the instant detonation, we will get the result similar to the effect produced by the S-13OF munition. The blast will occur on the surface to strike light armored combat hardware. If we switch on the maximum deceleration, the effect will be similar to the impact produced by the S-13T rocket," the Tecmash executive director said.

The S-13B rocket carriers an enhanced power warhead. It is designated to be employed as part of the rocket armament of mass-produced, in-development or future operational-tactical and naval aviation aircraft to strike aircraft in reinforced concrete shelters, airfield runways and other shielded targets and also openly located vulnerable hardware and manpower.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.