Russia creates covert screening device capable of recognizing human emotions

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. An upgraded covert screening device capable of recognizing human emotions apart from detecting dangerous items has been presented at the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum.

"We significantly fine-tuned the complex in the past year. Its upgraded version is capable of recognizing six basic human emotions, including joy, fear, anger, sadness and surprise. Based on data received from the screening device and the emotion recognition system, we can judge if a person is dangerous. That said, we can identify perpetrators better," head of the T thematic research center at the Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications (NIIDAR) Nikita Bobkov told TASS.

"The device’s receiver used to fit into a 19-inch box and now it is the size of four cigarette packs," he added.

The gadget uses a neural network that can quite adequately detect banned items and recognize basic human emotions. Technical gurus now intend to further upgrade the system by developing a technology to identify people from the way they walk and other external features in order to detect suspicious behavior. Besides, the neural network will also need to learn to recognize facial micro expressions. "This technology can figure out if a person’s emotions are sincere or fake. The upgraded version of the complex is expected to be completed in 2022," Bobkov said.

The Army-2021 forum is currently in progress at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center outside Moscow and is running from August 22 to 28.