Russian fighters deliver missile and bomb strikes at enemy ground targets in Crimea drills

SEVASTOPOL, July 21. /TASS/. The pilots of fighter aircraft delivered strikes against a notional enemy’s ground forces during drills in Crimea, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"As part of scheduled combat training measures, the crews of Su-27 and Su-30 multirole fighters of the Southern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army stationed at the Belbek airfield held an exercise to deliver missile and bomb strikes on the notional enemy’s ground targets at the Chauda practice range near Feodosiya," the press office said in a statement.

The target positions on the training ground simulated a column of military hardware, standalone facilities and troop command posts, the statement says.

"The crews flying Su-27 and Su-30 planes practiced bombings, aircraft rocket launches and gun fire," the Black Sea Fleet explained.