Russian tech firm launches work on sixth-generation engine for combat aircraft

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s United Engine Corporation (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) is launching R&D work on the sixth-generation engine for combat aircraft, United Engine Corporation Deputy CEO for Strategy Mikhail Remizov told TASS on Friday.

"Now work is starting in several promising areas: the technologies of the sixth-generation engine, a combined powerplant, and the more electric engine technology. The R&D effort on the sixth-generation demonstrator engine technology has been included in the long-term work schedule of the United Engine Corporation and our applications for state program financing," he said.

A government decision and state financing will be required for the work on developing the sixth-generation engine, the deputy chief executive said.

Russia is currently developing fifth-generation engines: Item 30 for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter and the Item RF for the prospective aviation complex for long-range aviation (PAK DA).