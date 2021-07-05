Russia’s long-range aviation scrambled during drills in four regions — defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces’ long-range aviation deployed in the Saratov, Amur, Irkutsk and Ryazan Regions have been scrambled during the drills, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"Aviation units of long-range aviation deployed in the Saratov, Amur, Irkutsk and Ryazan Regions have been scrambled as part of scheduled tactical flight exercises," the ministry said. During the drills the crews will train to re-deploy aircraft to operative airfields, flights with refueling in the air, combat use of air weapons on ground targets at proving grounds," it stated.

According to the ministry, some 20 units of aviation equipment will be involved in the drills, including strategic missile carriers Tu-160 and Tu-95 MC and Il-78 air-to-air refueling tanker aircraft.

"The tactical flight drills with aviation units are under control of Commander of the Long-Range Aviation Lt. Gen. Sergei Kobylash and will end on July 9," the ministry said.