Russia views moratorium on short-and medium-range missiles as priority — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia views the issue of control over short-and medium-range missiles as one of its priorities and suggests imposing a moratorium on their deployment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the virtual Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference on Tuesday.

"We are convinced that the issue of land-based intermediate and shorter-range missiles, whether nuclear or conventional, requires priority attention. Russia has proposed an initiative aimed at maintenance of predictability and restraint in this area, including through reciprocal verification and confidence-building measures," the Russian diplomat said.

Ryabkov went on to say that a reciprocal moratorium on deploying INF-range ground-based missiles is an essential pillar of Russia’s initiative.

"Moreover, as a gesture of good will, we will include in our moratorium the 9M729 missile, that has a range below the INF limit. We strongly reject NATO claims that these missiles fell into scope of the INF treaty," he continued.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister reaffirmed that Russia did not have and does not have ground-based intermediate and shorter-range ground-based missiles.

"To claim otherwise means to create a deliberately false picture and to cover up the actions of those who bear the actual responsibility for the current situation," he continued.

"Let me also state it again: we have proposed to develop verification and confidence-building regime for a mutual moratorium on ground-based INF missile deployment. This is an honest offer. We will still be prepared to discuss the urgent matter of restraint on missiles on the basis of mutual respect for each other’s concerns. We hope that our potential counterparts will choose wisely and act in a responsible manner," Ryabkov added.

INF Treaty

The INF Treaty, which prohibited Moscow and Washington from having ground-based ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of 500 kilometers to 5,500 kilometers, was signed in 1987. It was terminated in August 2019. In September 2019, it was announced that Putin had invited the leaders of a number of countries, including NATO members, to impose a moratorium on the deployment of such missiles in Europe and other regions, but the United States in effect rejected that initiative.

In October 2020, Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to the idea of a moratorium on the deployment of ground-launched intermediate and shorter-range missiles that would stay in effect as long as similar class missile weapons were absent from the regions in question. Also, he stressed the relevance of the call addressed to NATO members for declaring a reciprocal moratorium and expressed his readiness for further steps to minimize the negative effects of the INF Treaty's collapse on the basis of the principles of equal and indivisible security and respect for the balance of interests.