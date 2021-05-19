Russia’s newest Strela amphibious armored vehicle to be presented in Africa

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Strela amphibious armored vehicle, developed by the Military-Industrial Company LLC, will be presented for the first time at the Shield Africa 2021 expo in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, which will take place between June 8 and June 10, the company press service told TASS Wednesday.

"Live samples of VPK-Ural armored vehicle, Tigr special armored vehicle in the ‘Raid’ variant, and Strela amphibious vehicle have already been dispatched [for the expo]," the company said.

According to the MIC CEO Alexander Krasovitsky, the company increases its efforts to promote its vehicles to African markets.

"Such aggressive policy on conquering the African market is caused by significant decrease in business activity last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so we are catching up," Krasovitsky said, according to the press service.

The Military-Industrial Company is Russia’s largest maker of wheeled armored vehicles.